Winter Storm Watch Remains In Effect for Parts of Iowa; Blizzard Conditions Possible This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of north central and northwest Iowa from late Saturday night through Monday morning, as a potentially significant winter storm moves across the Upper Midwest.

Forecasters say the system could bring mixed precipitation, heavy snow, and strong winds capable of producing blizzard conditions, particularly on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service briefing issued Friday afternoon, rain is expected to begin across much of Iowa Saturday night before transitioning to a wintry mix and eventually snow from northwest to southeast on Sunday as temperatures drop. A brief period of freezing rain is possible Sunday morning, mainly across northern Iowa.

Snow totals between 4 and 7 inches are possible, with a light glaze of ice possible in some areas. The highest snowfall amounts are most likely across northern Iowa, though forecasters say the exact placement of the heaviest band of snow remains uncertain.

Strong winds are expected to develop Sunday and continue into Sunday night, with sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph and gusts potentially exceeding 50 mph, which could produce widespread blowing snow and sharply reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service warns that these conditions could make travel very difficult or dangerous, especially during the height of the storm Sunday and into Monday morning. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and strong winds may also lead to tree damage and hazardous crosswinds on roads.

Meteorologists note that most of Iowa is likely to see at least a couple inches of snow, while northern and northeastern parts of the state have the highest chance of seeing six inches or more by Sunday night.

Impacts could linger into Monday morning as strong winds continue to blow snow around, potentially affecting the Monday morning commute.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and prepare for possible winter storm conditions, including difficult travel and rapidly changing weather.

The National Weather Service plans to provide its next briefing by around 8 a.m. Saturday as forecasters continue to refine the storm track and expected impacts.