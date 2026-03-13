⚠️ Weather Alert
Forest City Special Election is Tuesday

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: March 12, 2026

With Tony Mikes transitioning from councilman to Forest City Administrator, the city must now hold a special election for the At-Large Ward 1 seat he once held. The new council member will hold the seat until December 31, of 2027.

Three candidates have entered the election. They are Richard Sahr, Nicholas Determann, and Barb Ruiter.

The election will take place on Tuesday at two different polling locations. In Winnebago County, the polling site will be in the basement of the NSB Bank in Forest City. In Hancock County, within city limits, the polling site is Faith Lutheran Church located at 1985 290th Street in Miller.

Polls open at 7am and remain open until 8pm.

