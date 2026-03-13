⚠️ Weather Alert
EMS Service Rates for the Abate Of Iowa Freedom Rally Discussed

AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: March 12, 2026
Medical Rescue Ambulance Abstract Photo

Phil Albers, Kossuth County’s Director of Emergency Medical Services went before the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to discuss what his department should do regarding rates for the Abate Of Iowa Freedom Rally in Algona.  Albers has been relying on donations for the presence of emergency services at the rally. This year, he would like a different arrangement.

Albers also explained that the department was ready for emergencies for the duration of the rally.

Over time, the Kossuth County EMS has had less of a physical presence at the rally out of necessity.

The EMS staff is still getting paid regardless of whether they are on site or off. Albers was concerned about the fairness to Kossuth residents.

The board compromised with Albers and settled on a $25 rate for off-site readiness and $50 on-sight fair presence. The board then approve the rates for Albers to charge.

 

 

 

