Brushy Creek Project Approved by NRC

The Iowa Natural Resource Commission has approved several large projects at facilities around the state. The DNR’s Travis Baker says one project includes work near the beach of Brushy Creek Recreation Area to improve stormwater runoff control.

Baker says they will add larger pipes so the stormwater system can handle more water.

The NRC approved spending $248,478 for the project. The NRC approved a project for a new water control structure at the Myrie Slough Wildlife Management Area in Winnebago County west of Forest City.

He says the is a 220 acre marsh is popular for duck hunting and bird watching and the new water control structure will be safer to manager for DNR staff. The project will cost around $137,000. Another project will make a change in the restrooms at the Templar State Recreation Area boat, ramp in Dickinson County.

There will be new sidewalks and parking spaces along with the restrooms at a cost of $316,000. The NRC also approved a project at Pikes Peak State Park in Clayton County to replace the liners in the wastewater lagoons at a cost of 160-thousand dollars.