Area May See Significant Snowfall This Weekend

All eyes are on a weather system that is pushing out of the Rockies with some help from a Pacific northwest system. The National Weather Service is monitoring the situation and has begun to put out weather warnings.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Asorge sees the snow beginning Friday night. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/03/NI-Snow-1.wav

Asorge feels that the snow will not be as significant as what happens later in the weekend.

Asorge believes that based on the weather models, the snow will become significant in the area on Saturday afternoon and evening making travel hazardous.

The system is a convergence of two systems into one low pressure system, according to Asorge.

Local officials are encouraging everyone to keep alert to changing weather conditions as this weekend system moves through the area.