⚠️ Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Hancock County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Kossuth County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Winnebago County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Faribault County, MN: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00PM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Freeborn County, MN: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00PM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:36AM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:36AM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:36AM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Area May See Significant Snowfall This Weekend

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: March 12, 2026

All eyes are on a weather system that is pushing out of the Rockies with some help from a Pacific northwest system. The National Weather Service is monitoring the situation and has begun to put out weather warnings.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Asorge sees the snow beginning Friday night.

Asorge feels that the snow will not be as significant as what happens later in the weekend.

Asorge believes that based on the weather models, the snow will become significant in the area on Saturday afternoon and evening making travel hazardous.

The system is a convergence of two systems into one low pressure system, according to Asorge.

Local officials are encouraging everyone to keep alert to changing weather conditions as this weekend system moves through the area.

 

 

 

 

