Worth County Not Entering into Law Enforcement Agreement with Northwood

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have been looking into a proposed agreement with the city of Northwood on law enforcement assistance. County Supervisor Enos Loberg made it clear in a recent board meeting of the county’s intention.

The supervisors had a meeting with officials on the shared agreement, but walked away without making up their minds on whether to enter into the agreement. Loberg asked the county attorney Jeffrey Greve to make sure that Northwood city officials were aware of the situation. Loberg and the other county supervisors felt uncomfortable about the exact knowledge of the agreement by both parties.

Greve stated that he would contact Northwoods Mayor Doug Moehle on the county’s intention.

The letter will be sent out very soon to give Northwood enough time to get prepared for the change.