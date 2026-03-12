Winter Storm Watch Issued for Northern Iowa; Blizzard Conditions Possible This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — A potentially impactful winter storm could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of Iowa this weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch for northern Iowa.

The watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Monday, with forecasters warning that a band of heavy snow could move across the northern half of the state, extending into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Meteorologists say the storm could produce moderate winter weather impacts, including hazardous travel conditions, reduced visibility and possible closures.

Strong winds are expected to accompany the system. Gusty winds developing into Sunday could reach 45 to 50 mph or higher, which may lead to blizzard conditions as blowing and drifting snow reduces visibility.

If the storm develops as forecast, travel across northern Iowa could become dangerous at times, especially during periods of heavier snowfall and strong winds.

Despite the growing concern, forecasters caution that some details remain uncertain. The exact track of the system, snowfall totals and the areas that will receive the heaviest snow are still evolving.

Residents across Iowa are encouraged to stay alert and monitor forecast updates over the next several days as confidence in the storm’s path improves.

Officials also recommend reviewing travel plans for the weekend and preparing for the possibility of changing weather conditions.

The National Weather Service expects to provide another weather briefing around 5 p.m. Friday as more data becomes available about the developing storm.