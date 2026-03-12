Winter Storm Could Bring Snow and Gusty Winds to Northern Iowa This Weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa — Forecasters are watching a developing winter storm that could bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to northern Iowa this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, snow is expected to begin developing Saturday night and could continue into Sunday night across parts of the region.

Early projections show a higher likelihood of moderate winter weather impacts across the northern half of Iowa, with even greater chances extending north into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Meteorologists say the system could bring hazardous travel conditions, especially if heavier snowfall develops across northern Iowa.

Gusty Winds Could Add to Travel Issues

In addition to snowfall, winds are expected to increase and turn gusty into Sunday, which could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility in some areas.

These conditions could make travel difficult at times, particularly on open roads and highways where wind can move snow across the roadway.

Forecast Details Still Developing

While confidence is increasing that snow will impact the region this weekend, forecasters say several details remain uncertain, including:

The exact track of the storm system

Where the heaviest snow will fall

How much accumulation will occur in specific locations

Small changes in the storm’s track could significantly affect snowfall totals across Iowa.

Preparing for the Storm

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring forecast updates over the next several days as meteorologists refine the storm track and snowfall potential.

Officials also recommend preparing ahead of time by assembling a winter travel kit and considering adjustments to travel plans if conditions deteriorate.

More detailed forecasts are expected as the weekend approaches.