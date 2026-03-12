⚠️ Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Hancock County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Kossuth County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Winnebago County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Faribault County, MN: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Freeborn County, MN: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Local News

Kossuth Board Reviews Train Signal Request

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: March 11, 2026

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were asked to approve an Iowa DOT Section 130 Agreement for the installation of LED flashing light signals, gate arms, and prediction circuitry at the Union Pacific Railroad Company Crossing located on 150th Street, near Galbraith.

The Kossuth County Engineer addressed the board on the latest developments.

County officials learned that the cost to the county would be minimal.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement on the project which should begin soon.

