Kossuth Board Reviews Train Signal Request

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were asked to approve an Iowa DOT Section 130 Agreement for the installation of LED flashing light signals, gate arms, and prediction circuitry at the Union Pacific Railroad Company Crossing located on 150th Street, near Galbraith.

The Kossuth County Engineer addressed the board on the latest developments. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/03/KossRR-1.wav

County officials learned that the cost to the county would be minimal.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement on the project which should begin soon.