James Smith

James F. Smith, 79, of Belmond, IA, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at his home in Belmond, IA. Public visitation and viewing will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 am until noon at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond, IA. The family will hold a private memorial tribute service later. Jim will be interred at the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Belmond.

James Fredrick Smith, the son of Lester “Shorty” and Lillian (McAlpine) Smith, was born August 17, 1946, at the Belmond Hospital. He grew up on the family farm south of Belmond, rural Rowan, IA, learning to milk cows and do other farming chores at an early age as his father passed away when Jim was 13. Jim was baptized and confirmed in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Belmond. He attended Rowan Community School through the 8th grade and then finished his education at Belmond High School following Rowan joining Belmond Schools graduating in the Class of 1965.

Following high school Jim was drafted into the United State Army where he served proudly for four years. He was station overseas in Okinawa from 1966-68 and was Honorably Discharged SP-4 in April of 1972. He received the Nation Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (1st AWD), and Expert Rifle Badge (M-14).

Jim was united in marriage to Judy Just, August 24, 1968, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond. To this union four boys were born: Paul, Rob, David, and Steve.

Jim was employed for a time at Rowan Lumber and on his own in construction work, before commencing a dedicated and meticulous 30-year career in the Belmond-Klemme School Districts as a custodian and maintenance professional. Jim was a master at this job and could fix nearly anything and make it better. He took great pride and worked tirelessly to be sure the buildings and grounds were in great shape for the students, staff, and community to use. Up in the wee hours of the morning clearing the snow and ice from the parking and sidewalks, to staying late into the night to be sure all was spotless in the gymnasium, auditorium or other location after an event or activity. Jim also worked several years at True Value Farm and Home in Belmond and new exactly where to find the right item for the customers the store served. He was a man who took great joy in revamping, repairing, and improvising to get the maximum life and usage out of each and everything he could. The snow blower, lawnmower or whatever it was may not look normal or new, but with a bit of ingenuity Jim could figure out a way to make things last way beyond expectation. He always believed he could get more out of everything!

Jim loved old cars two of his favorites were a GTX that happened to be in a crash and a 1946 Ford. He loved car racing and had raced for ten years picking up several feature wins. Much of his racing took place at the Hancock County Speedway in Britt, though on occasion he might run at another track in the region. His passion for racing was passed on to his son Steve and grandsons Zac and Connor. Dad/Grandpa Jim would be part of their pit crew and one of their biggest cheerleaders over the years. Jim’s son RoB shared that dad loved his speed and that sometimes the law enforcement might give up trying to catch up with him and just wait and stop by the home the next day! Jim and Judy enjoyed camping at Goodell Lake throughout the years. He was a man who truly loved times in the outdoors and had spent most of the day outdoors the day before he passed away. In earlier years he looked forward to hunting, trapping and fishing. He loved spending countless hours out in the timber cutting wood. He was always active, was an esteemed woodworker, and really was a Jack of All Trades! He was a man of generosity who would drop what he was doing to help others. A man who would give you the shirt off is back if it was needed. He will be remembered as a man with a genuine heart, appreciation for his wife and family, with a creative mind and a colorful vocabulary now and then. His love for his country and community was life long and outside of his years in the military Jim showed this love by filling the role of Commander at the Rowan Legion Post where he also served along the other members providing military rites for funerals and with the Post’s presence at other events and activities.

Jim’s memory will be carried forward by his wife and life partner Judy Smith, Belmond, IA; sons Paul (Kris) Smith, Dexter, IA, Rob (Lisa) Smith, Manly, IA, and Steve Smith, Belmond, IA; brother Mike (Barb) Smith, Rowan, IA, brother-in-law Gar (Roxy) Just, Webster City, IA, sisters-in-law: Fran(Lou) Banta, Belmond, IA, Bobbi McVey, Belmond, IA, Mary Schaefer, Belmond, IA, Lori Just, Goodell, IA; 17 grandkids, 14 great grandkids, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Lillian (McAlpine) Smith, In Laws John and Amy Just, 6 month old infant son David Smith, infant granddaughter Shelby Jo Smith, brother John Smith, sister Jeannine Heemstra, nephew Todd Hilpiper, and sister-in-law Donna Just.