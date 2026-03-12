High Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Expected Across Iowa Today and Tonight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong winds and very dry air are expected to create dangerous fire weather conditions across much of Iowa today, with even stronger winds arriving tonight into early Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, relative humidity levels are expected to drop to around 20–30 percent across central and western Iowa, creating dry conditions that can allow fires to start and spread quickly.

Meteorologists say the driest air will be found from central into western portions of the state, where fire danger will be highest.

At the same time, southwest winds will increase throughout the day, with peak daytime gusts generally ranging from 35 to 45 mph across many communities. Some areas in southern Iowa could see gusts approaching 45 mph during the afternoon.

Stronger Winds Expected Tonight

Conditions are expected to become even windier tonight as winds shift to the northwest and strengthen behind a passing weather system.

A High Wind Warning is in effect across much of Iowa, and forecasters say wind gusts could exceed 60 mph at times tonight, especially across northern Iowa.

Forecast wind data shows the strongest gusts developing late tonight and early Friday morning, with many northern Iowa locations potentially seeing gusts between 50 and 60 mph overnight.

Sustained winds tonight are expected to range from 30 to 35 mph, with occasional stronger gusts.

Travel Could Become Hazardous

The strong winds could create dangerous crosswinds, particularly for drivers of high-profile vehicles such as semi-trucks, campers, and vehicles towing trailers.

Bridges and overpasses are expected to be especially vulnerable to strong crosswinds. Drivers are also urged to watch for loose objects or debris blowing across roadways.

Fire Safety Concerns

With dry air and strong winds combining today, officials warn that fires could spread rapidly if they start.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution with open flames, outdoor burning, or activities that could produce sparks.

Preparation Tips

Officials recommend several precautions ahead of the strongest winds tonight:

Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans

Use caution while driving, especially in open areas

Give extra space to large trucks and other high-profile vehicles

The strongest winds are expected to gradually decrease later Friday as the weather system moves east of the region.