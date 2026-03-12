Garner Council Mulls Over Storm Sewer Connection Proposal

The Garner City Council was asked by Brian Frayne if he could connect his downspouts on his newly constructed home to the city storm sewer system.

Drew Sweers, an engineer with V & K Engineering explained that there is a line for the sump pumps.

Not all streets in the city have subdrains according to Sweers.

Councilman Damon Quandt felt it was important to make sure the council was completely informed before making a decision and did not want to appear to be playing favorites.

The council felt that approving the connection would not be prudent unless it learned that other homes on West Fuller had done the same.