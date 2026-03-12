⚠️ Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Hancock County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Kossuth County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Winnebago County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Faribault County, MN: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Freeborn County, MN: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Garner Council Mulls Over Storm Sewer Connection Proposal

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 minutes agoLast Updated: March 11, 2026

The Garner City Council was asked by Brian Frayne if he could connect his downspouts on his newly constructed home to the city storm sewer system.

Drew Sweers, an engineer with V & K Engineering explained that there is a line for the sump pumps.

Not all streets in the city have subdrains according to Sweers.

Councilman Damon Quandt felt it was important to make sure the council was completely informed before making a decision and did not want to appear to be playing favorites.

The council felt that approving the connection would not be prudent unless it learned that other homes on West Fuller had done the same.

 

