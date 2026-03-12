Forest City Council Discusses the Tim Coffey Trail Opportunity

The Forest City Council heard from Councilwoman Marsha Tweeten regarding the construction of the Tim Coffey Trail. Tweeten explained where the process stood currently.

Scott Meinders is the Winnebago County Engineer. He notified those involved of a meeting that will take place in the middle of March. Tweeten is hopeful that those who were notified will attend the scheduled meeting.

According to Tweeten, there may be other funding sources who will help in funding the construction.

Tweeten stated that she may be able to give a verbal report to the council after the meeting takes place.