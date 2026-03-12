Community Chapel in Lakota to Host Annual Mission Conference

LAKOTA, Iowa – Community Chapel in Lakota will host its annual Mission Conference beginning Saturday, March 28, and continuing through Wednesday, April 1.

This year’s conference theme is “People to People,” focusing on encouraging individuals to share their faith and engage in ministry within their own communities and beyond.

Missionaries participating in the conference represent Friends of Israel, In Faith, and Faith Christian Missions. Throughout the week, they will share their experiences, lead discussions and present messages designed to encourage attendees in their personal faith and service.

The conference will begin Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a pizza meal and interactive session for area youth in seventh grade through high school graduates. Youth will have an opportunity to meet the visiting missionaries and learn more about their work.

On Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m., missionaries will begin rotating through Sunday School classes and will also participate in the morning worship service, sharing messages from the Word of God.

Following the service, the church will host a potluck meal at noon on Sunday, open to everyone in the community. Organizers say attendees are welcome whether or not they bring a dish to share.

Additional events will continue throughout the week. From Monday through Wednesday mornings, sessions will be held from 9:30 to 11:10 a.m., featuring an interactive question-and-answer time along with devotional messages.

Each evening from Sunday through Wednesday, the conference will include messages, mission field presentations and opportunities for children to spend time one-on-one with the visiting missionaries.

Church leaders say the conference is designed to encourage attendees to think about how they can serve and minister in their own daily lives.

Community members are invited to attend any or all of the conference events.