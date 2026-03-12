⚠️ Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Hancock County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Kossuth County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Winnebago County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 10:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Faribault County, MN: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Freeborn County, MN: High Wind Warning from THU 10:00PM CST to FRI 7:00AM CST
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Hancock County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Kossuth County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Winnebago County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00PM CST to MON 10:00AM CST
Faribault County, MN: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00PM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Freeborn County, MN: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00PM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
U.S. Beef Rapidly Recaptures Market Share in Colombia

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: March 12, 2026

Area beef producers watched as U.S. beef exports to Colombia were up 23% in volume and 77% in value in 2025. As U.S. Meat Export Federation Latin America Representative Homero Recio explains, USMEF had to work to reclaim market share after U.S. beef was restricted in the country for much of 2024 over the finding of avian influenza in dairy cattle in the U.S,

Homero Recio

He gives a lot of the credit for that recovery to a team of experts funded through support from USDA and the Beef Checkoff Program. The meat merchandisers team was instrumental in reclaiming U.S. market share.

USMEF worked closely with USDA to resolve the trade restrictions in 2024. Recio says the free trade
agreement with Colombia played a key role.

