U.S. Beef Rapidly Recaptures Market Share in Colombia

Area beef producers watched as U.S. beef exports to Colombia were up 23% in volume and 77% in value in 2025. As U.S. Meat Export Federation Latin America Representative Homero Recio explains, USMEF had to work to reclaim market share after U.S. beef was restricted in the country for much of 2024 over the finding of avian influenza in dairy cattle in the U.S,

He gives a lot of the credit for that recovery to a team of experts funded through support from USDA and the Beef Checkoff Program. The meat merchandisers team was instrumental in reclaiming U.S. market share.

USMEF worked closely with USDA to resolve the trade restrictions in 2024. Recio says the free trade

agreement with Colombia played a key role.