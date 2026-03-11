Strong Winds, Fire Danger Expected Across Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong winds and dry conditions are expected across much of Iowa Thursday, prompting fire weather concerns and a High Wind Watch heading into Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, breezy and dry conditions will develop during the day Thursday with relative humidity dropping to between 20% and 30%. Wind gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph during the afternoon.

Due to the combination of dry air and strong winds, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday for parts of the state, indicating critical fire weather conditions.

The driest conditions are expected across central and western Iowa, where southwest winds will remain strong through much of the day.

Forecasters say winds will strengthen even further Thursday night as they shift to the northwest. A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of central and northern Iowa from 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.

Wind gusts during that time could exceed 60 mph, which may lead to hazardous travel conditions and cause loose objects to be blown around.

Officials recommend securing outdoor items and giving extra space to high-profile vehicles on the road during periods of strong winds.

The National Weather Service says another weather briefing is expected Thursday morning as forecasters continue to monitor the situation.