KIOW Prep of the Week March 11

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Forest City High School. Jenna Dontje put on an incredible performance at the Casey’s Center in Des Moines in Forest City’s Class 3A State game vs Des Moines Christian. In the game, Dontje had a double-double, leading the Indians with 21 points on 9/13 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds, 7 of which came on the offensive end. She also had a team high 4 steals and 1 block. Congratulations to Jenna Dontje of Forest City, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.