Garner Sets City Budget Public Hearing Date

The Garner City Council has completed the fiscal year 2027 budget has set the date for its public hearing according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

Schmidt acknowledged that the property tax levy will not change much for the residents of Garner.

During this time when most city, county, and state governments are trying to trim down their budgets and subsequently corresponding taxation, Garner approached the budget meetings in the same manner.

City of Garner’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget and subsequent proposed Property Tax Hearing is set for March 24th at 4:45pm in the Garner City Hall. The public is encouraged to attend.