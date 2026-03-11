⚠️ Weather Alert
Forest Citian Participates in the Living History Farms Spelling Bee

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: March 11, 2026
Caleb DeVan wins Living History Farms Spelling Bee

Caleb DeVan won the first-ever Living History Farms Spelling Bee on Saturday. Caleb, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Southview Middle School in Ankeny, outlasted nine other competitors with the winning word jackal and earned a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.

“We’re honored to be a Regional Partner in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and very, very proud of Caleb,” said Living History Farms President Ruth Haus. “We know he’ll represent Iowa well at the national competition.”

Other spellers who qualified for the regional bee were:

  • Tyler Beare, 14, Marshalltown
  • Ashvika Karwal, 11, Cedar Falls
  • Lucille Kleiss, 11, Fredericksbrg
  • Iliana Nissen, 13, Forest City 
  • Katy Pontius, 14, Des Moines
  • Brenna Ruda, 12, Ankeny
  • Judah Sturgeon, 11, Ames
  • Marin VandeKrol, 9, Windsor Heights
  • Harlow Youngren, 11, Odebolt

The presenting sponsor was Bankers Trust.

The Living History Farms Spelling Bee represented 74 Iowa counties that have not had a Regional Partner in the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2017. “Caleb DeVan spelled his way into history—and into the Scripps National Spelling Bee,” said Corrie Loeffler, Executive Director of the national bee. “We are so proud to welcome him to Washington, D.C., and grateful to Living History Farms for bringing this opportunity back to Iowa students after nearly a decade.”

The Urbandale museum will host a regional bee again in 2027.

