Obituaries

Teresa Borg

Forest City

March 10, 2026

Teresa A. Borg, age 58, of Forest City, IA, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

Visitation for Teresa will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in Forest City, with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow services at the First Baptist Cemetery in Forest City.

