Sheryl Pace

Sheryl “Sherry” Lynn Pace, age 71, died on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at her home under the care of St. Croix Hospice after a short battle with cancer.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. A reception celebrating Sherry’s life will be held at NSB Bank downstairs reception at 11:30 AM on Thursday.

Visitation for Sherry will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sherry Pace memorial fund in care of the family.

Sherry was born March 30, 1954 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota the daughter of Martin “Bud” and Marilyn (McKenny) Trumbull.

On November 20, 1984, she was married to the love of her life, Joseph “Joe” Pace in Forest City, to this union, one son Adam was born.

Sherry was employed at many places, starting at Forest City G & H Motor Parts Store. She then worked at Bill’s Red Owl and the Forest City Schools and sold Avon. Working with the kids was her favorite job ever.

Sherry was a joy to be around, she loved the time she spent with her late husband, Joe; son, Adam and granddaughter, Hadley who was Grandma’s favorite! She enjoyed socializing with her friends and when she was in the area, a stop at the casino to test her luck. Sherry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her!

She is survived by her son, Adam Pace of Forest City; granddaughter, Hadley; sisters, Pam (Dan) Alexander, Teresa (Mark) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Carol Trumbull and ZoAnn Trumbull; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and other loved ones and friends.

Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Joe in 2022; her parents; brothers, Marty and Greg Trumbull; and sister, Wendy (Lanny) Williams.