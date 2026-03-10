Republican Candidate Suspends Campaign in Iowa’s 4th District Race

A Republican candidate seeking Iowa’s 4th Congressional District seat has suspended his campaign.

Christian Schlaefer announced Monday in a post on his campaign Facebook page that he is ending his bid in the GOP primary for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra.

Schlaefer, a 29-year-old from Lakota, said he was proud of the campaign his team ran but acknowledged it could not continue.

“Though we are proud of the campaign we ran, the campaign is not where it needs to be for us to continue forward at this time,” Schlaefer said in the post.

Schlaefer launched his campaign in September, saying at the time that he wanted to restore American values, protect Iowa families and ensure Washington works for the people.

His departure narrows the Republican primary field in the race for Iowa’s 4th District seat. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, currently represents the district in Congress.