Karen J. Albertson, age 62, of Leland, IA, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at her home in Leland surrounded by her family.

Memorial Services for Karen will take place at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 113 5th Ave. E, Leland, Iowa. Following the service, a reception celebrating Karen’s life will continue in the fellowship hall until 7:00 PM.

Burial of cremains will be at a later date in Forest Home Cemetery in Leland, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Karen Albertson memorial fund in care of the family.

Karen Jolene Albertson was born April 3, 1963 in Blue Earth, Minnesota the daughter of Loren and Ruth (Gaard) Midthun. She attended schools in Frost and Blue Earth graduating in 1981.

She was married to Brian D. Albertson on September 19, 1983 in Forest City, Iowa, and to this union they built a family of six.

She worked at Waste Management until the late nineties, but food and cooking was always her passion. She was a favorite cook at Knuckleheadz Bar & Grill and then perfected pizza at Godfather’s, both at Forest City Foods and Sid’s.

Karen enjoyed cooking, anything outdoors in the sun, and chatting with absolutely everyone. She was a collector of everyone’s life stories and particularly loved camping up in Alexandria, Minnesota. She was a lifelong Vikings fan and her favorite color was Viking purple. We could hear her yelling at the TV during football Sunday’s all through the house. She was part of the KISS army and also loved Fleetwood Mac and anything from the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Her favorite song was “This Beat Goes On/Switchin’ to Glide” by The Kings.

Karen had a special TV show she would watch with each of her kids. She would watch Lost in Space reruns with Travis, ER with Shane, NCIS with Hillary and Dr Who with Dylan. Otherwise, she watched anything on PBS, HGTV, or Turner Classic Movies.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Albertson; children, Travis Albertson, Shane Albertson, Hillary Albertson and Dylan Albertson; and her grandchildren, Krystal Albertson, Aiden Frascht, Elijah Albertson, and Ally Albertson.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth (Gaard) Midthun and Loren Midthun; brother, Roger Midthun; son, Ryne Albertson and grandson, Zachary Albertson.