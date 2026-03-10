Garner City Council to Meet

The Garner City Council will meet on Tuesday evening beginning at 5pm in the Garner City Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with public input from residents of the city followed by a consent agenda approval.

The Garner Chamber of Commerce will give a presentation on their Duesey Days celebrations regarding the hotel/motel tax allocated to the chamber by the city.

The city will hear from a property owner at 255 West Fuller Drive who wants to connect downspouts to the city storm sewer. The building on the property is new and the resident wants to receive permission before the completion of the project.

The council will engage in discussion and consideration of nuisance abatement actions for the property located at 1225 State Street, including approval of a quote from Greiman Construction Services in the amount of $24,050.78 for siding improvement.

The council will consider a resolution approving a Development Agreement between the City of Garner, Hancock County Economic Development and Garner Community Christian Childcare. This will include consideration of Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application

for improvements at 620 West Lyon Street which is the Garner Community Christian Child Care

Center.

The council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Storm Sewer Improvement Loan Agreement. A resolution before the council takes additional action on proposal to enter into a Loan Agreement and provides for the levy of taxes to pay General Obligation Storm Sewer Bonds, Series 2026.

The council will take into consideration, a Development Agreement with Travis and Brady Baker related to the IEDA Catalyst Grant project for improvements to the State Street building and approving Resolution 2026-19 which call for the update.