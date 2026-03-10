Forest City School District Seeking Nominations for the 2026 Education Hall of Fame Class

The Forest City School District is accepting nominations for inductees to the Education Hall of Fame for 2026. The Hall of Fame recognizes teachers, administrators, support staff, board members or friends of the district who have made outstanding contributions to the education of young people.

Nominees must have at least five years of service to the district. Current teachers, staff, and board members are not eligible, as nominees must be retired or no longer working for the district for at least one year. The nomination committee looks for contributions that are above and beyond normal contributions to the education process of the district.

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 class is April 24, 2026. A downloadable nomination form is available on the district’s website, https://www.forestcity.k12.ia. us/district/education-hall-of- fame or a paper form is available at the District Office, 145 South Clark Street, Forest City.

Inductees will be notified in May, and they will be recognized during a ceremony in August.