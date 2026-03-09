Sara Hunter, 41, of Britt, formerly of Belmond, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Funeral service for Sara will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 10:30 AM at Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street, Belmond, Iowa. Burial will be in Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church in Belmond on Tuesday.

Sara was born June 26, 1984, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Pete and Cindy Hunter. She was raised in Belmond, Iowa, where she grew up surrounded by family, cattle, and the agricultural community that would shape her lifelong passions.

Sara graduated from Belmond-Klemme High School and went on to attend Iowa State University, earning her Bachelor of Science degree. She later completed her MBA through University of Phoenix.

From an early age, Sara developed a deep love for cattle and the livestock industry, particularly the Shorthorn breed. She dedicated much of her time to supporting youth in agriculture. Sara served on the American Junior Shorthorn Association Board, including serving as President, where she helped guide and mentor junior members across the country. She later continued that commitment as an advisor to the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association, helping lead junior activities at the Iowa Beef Expo and encouraging the next generation of cattle exhibitors.

Sara began her professional career with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association before joining Vermeer Corporation, where she played a role in developing and launching the company’s presence at Iowa State University. Through that work she collaborated with the Ames Chamber, advised student groups, and traveled internationally representing Vermeer.

Over the past few years, Sara courageously battled cancer. During this time, she continued doing what she loved—working with animals and supporting her community through her work at local veterinary clinics, including Britt Vet Clinic and Holmes Vet Clinic.

Sara had a creative eye and a love for photography, often capturing special moments and memories. She was also the creative mind behind the marketing and photography for Cyclone Trace Cattle Company. Outside of work, Sara enjoyed country music, cheering on Iowa State basketball, and spending time with family and friends.

Sara will especially be remembered for her kindness and thoughtful spirit. She loved surprising others with small gifts and simple gestures of care, including delivering May Day flowers to brighten someone’s day.

One of Sara’s greatest joys in life was being an aunt to her niece, Rylan. She treasured their time together—making crafts and holiday ornaments, baking brownies, and more recently playing with Rylan and her dog, Rosie. Those moments meant the world to her.

Sara is survived by her parents, Pete and Cindy Hunter of Britt, Iowa; her sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Jess Recknor of Britt, Iowa; her beloved niece, Rylan Recknor; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Benjamin and Mabel Barkema and Doc and Evelyn Hunter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Junior Shorthorn Foundation or the Iowa Junior Shorthorn Association in Sara’s honor.