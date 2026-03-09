Roxanne Brager

Roxanne Judeen (Back) Brager passed away peacefully on March 4, 2026. Roxie was born November 11, 1942, in Mason City, Iowa, to Lynford and Carmen (Kluckhohn) Back. She was baptized and confirmed in the United Church of Christ and graduated high school in Klemme, Iowa. She later attended Hamilton Business College.

Roxie married her high school sweetheart, Daryl, on February 11, 1961, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Together they built a life in Eagle Grove, Iowa, where they lived for 35 years. During that time, Roxie worked at Tschetter Insurance Agency and First State Bank before retiring in 2006.

Roxie deeply loved her family and found great joy in watching and supporting her children and seven grandchildren in sports school activities, and all aspects of their lives. She and Daryl also cherished traveling together over the years, especially to South Padre Island and spending time at their lake homes-first in Minnesota and later at Lake Ponderosa in Iowa.

In 2007, Roxie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which she faced with dignity, grace and remarkable bravery. She remained an inspiration to her family throughout her journey. Her husband, Daryl, cared for her faithfully every day until her final moments, a testament to their enduring love.

Roxie is survived by her husband, Daryl Brager; her two children. Tracy (Craig) Just of Iowa City, and Tammy (Brad) Freidhof of Coralville, Iowa; seven grandchildren-Parker (Ally), Jessie, Michaela (Clay), Ben, Jacob (Madeline), Carter (Ava), and Olivia; and two great-grandchildren, Laynie and Lenora.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynford and Carmen Back; her daughter, Jody Lynn; and her brothers, Joel and David.

A celebration of life with immediate family will be held during the spring of 2026. Condolences may be sent to Daryl Brager at 3664 Danielle Ct Northeast, North Liberty, Iowa 52317. Financial memorials in Roxanne’s name may be directed to Iowa City Hospice at https://iowacityhospice.org/donate/. Or mail memorials in her memory to Iowa City Hospice, 1526 Sycamore Street, Iowa City, IA 52240.

