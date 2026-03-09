Iowa Delegation Attends the Solemn Dignified Transfer of Fallen Soldiers

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) attended a solemn dignified transfer of remains at Dover Air Force Base today to honor the 103rd Sustainment Command service members killed in Kuwait. Two of the fallen soldiers were Iowans: Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien from Indianola and Sgt. Declan Coady from West Des Moines.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also attended, as well as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and all members of the Iowa congressional delegation.

“The heroism of these brave service members will be remembered forever. Today’s transfer of remains allowed the families of the deceased, the President of the United States, military leaders and Members of Congress from across the country to solemnly honor the service and sacrifice of Maj. O’Brien and Sgt. Coady alongside their fallen soldiers. The prayers of a grateful nation are with the family and friends of those we’ve lost from the 103rd Sustainment Command,” Grassley said.

Alongside the Iowa Congressional Delegation, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) attended the dignified transfer for Iowa Army Reservists, Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien and Sgt. Declan J. Coady at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware.

“It is a solemn honor to attend the dignified transfer of these brave servicemembers who were killed by an Iranian drone strike on March 1st,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Our state and our nation grieve their loss, including Army Reserve Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien and Sgt. Declan J. Coady. In this moment, we must stand together in support for their families and loved ones as they are reunited. I continue to pray for the safety and success of our servicemembers who are engaged in the Middle East.”

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst stated, “With a heavy heart, it was an honor to pay my respects to these six heroes,” said Ernst. “While our state and 103rd Sustainment Command family are grieving this loss, especially of Sgt. Declan Coady, Maj. Jeffrey O’Brein, and Chief Robert Marzan, Iowans will continue showing up and supporting our fellow Iowans during this time. Now that these brave servicemembers have been returned to the homeland and reunited with their families, we will ensure the legacy of their noble mission and selfless sacrifice lives on.”