Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning ast 9am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com.

The board will discuss drainage matters. They will then turn their attention towards secondary roads and get an update from County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of the roads. He will discuss any current and upcoming projects and the status of supplies and road equipment.

At the conclusion of an open forum allowing the public to address the board, the supervisors will set a proposed hearing date on a proposed tax notice. The county is proposing a reduction in the rate in urban property tax from 9.88652% per $1,000 of evaluation to 9.03201%. The county wide rural rate is also facing a proposed reduction from 14.96889% per $1,000 of evaluation to 13.41338%.

The board will address the Auditor’s transfer of funds along with county and payroll claims before adjourning.