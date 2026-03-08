Sunday Talk: Rowley on Bills of Interest

During the week, we learned of the loss of Sergeant Declan Coady of West Des Moines and Major Jeffrey O’Brien of Waukee in Kuwait. My colleagues and I mourn the passing of these two American heroes, who both sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom from harm. I pray for the safety of all Americans affected by the Iran conflict. God bless our troops.

Bills of interest:

HF 2529, a House bill providing for the repair of a diesel exhaust fluid system that is part of farm equipment, i.e. the “right to repair,” passed through the House chamber and will be on its way to the Senate.

SSB 3001, which addresses property taxes, had a subcommittee Tuesday with a full room of people wanting to speak. While most of the lobby is undecided, this is an important first step continuing to work on the bill as all those in attendance and online can offer their opinion and suggestions. The Senate version is unique in that it offers more flexibility for local entities. The “rollback” would also be phased out and replaced with a 50% homestead tax benefit. This bill limits local government spending and gives more flexibility for cities and counties to provide services without relying so much on property taxes. SSB 3001 passed out of subcommittee.

HF 2635 is the Prior Authorization/Certificate of Need (CON) bill which, among other things, limits the use of AI and does not allow AI to be the sole basis for denying or downgrading claims. The bill limits the requirements for pre-authorization of cancer screenings and it does not require pre-authorization for life threatening emergency situations while undergoing treatment. It also limits the required circumstances for submitting a CON application. This bill has passed both chambers and now goes to the Governor.

I want to thank all of you who have contacted me and I look forward to serving you this session.

My upcoming forums are:

Saturday March 14th at 10:00 – Algona Public Library

Saturday March 21st at 9:30 – Emmetsburg Chamber of Commerce

Saturday March 28th at 9:00 – Spencer Chamber AND Tweeters of Okoboji at 11:00

My best form of contact is email at [email protected] or by cell (712) 330-5596.

Have a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth, and Winnebago