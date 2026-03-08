Sunday Talk: Guth on the Eighth Legislative Week

This was the eighth week of the legislative session and we focused most of our time on floor debate. We have just passed the halfway point of this 100 day session and we have lots of bills to study and debate. We spent every day this week on floor debate, which starts with a caucus of each party where they discuss bills and answer questions. This is where most legislators decide how they will vote on each bill. When we begin debate on the floor, each bill is introduced and the “floor manager” of the bill will describe what it does and answer questions from the other party about how the proposed law will work. Housing affordability is a big deal for many Iowans, so we passed several bills that will impact the cost of construction. SF 2442 prohibits county boards of supervisors from restricting the construction of residential buildings other than for safety. SF 2376 allows a contractor to have just one performance bond for the entire state of Iowa instead of a separate one for every community they work in. SF 2439 changes the regulations on fire sprinklers for attached single family residences. These installations can cost up to $5,000 in a small home and up to $15,000 in a large home. Finally, we passed SF 2374 which updates the state electrical code and ensures that local ordinances are not more restrictive than state standards. Since estimates show that as much as one-third of the cost of a new house is due to government regulation, each of these items helps reduce that cost. I was on the subcommittee that studied changing the rules for a special election of local officials on city or county boards. Currently a board can appoint someone to fill the vacancy, but electors have the right to file a petition requiring a special election. Special elections can be expensive, so HF 2520 would say that if it is only six months to the next regular election a petition for a special election cannot be filed. I can see some issues with the potential for someone resigning from a position a few months before an election so the board can choose a replacement to fill a vacancy that will have the advantage of being an incumbent before the next election. I would appreciate your input on this. On Tuesday we held a subcommittee for the Senate property tax bill, SSB 3001. While I believe that local citizens should be informed and hold their local officials accountable, we have many Iowans asking the legislature for help. SSB 3001 provides a permanent 50% taxable value discount for homes and automatically lowers levy rates when property inflation is over 2%. Also, if you are over the age of 60 and have paid off your mortgage, you would no longer have to pay involuntary property tax on it. I will be having three town hall meetings on March 14th. 11:00 at Central Community College in Webster City

1:00 at the Humboldt Community Center in Humboldt

3:00 at the Belmond City Hall When we have concerns about what our government is doing, be it local, state or federal, it is important that we do two things. First, heed the Apostol Paul’s encouragement to pray on behalf of all men, “for kings and all who are in authority, in order that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.” 1Timothy2:2&3 Second, become informed and seek to influence your representatives. Sir Edmond Burke said “All that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” These two ideas guide me every day in the Senate.