Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMOURNING THE LOSS OF IOWAN ARMY RESERVISTS AND FELLOW SOLDIERS\r\nI was honored to join Members in a moment of silence in honor of the six brave servicemembers who lost their lives in Kuwait.\r\n\r\nOur state and nation mourn the loss of these brave servicemembers, including Army Reserve Maj. Jeffrey R. O\u2019Brien and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.\r\n\r\nI grieve for them and their families, and I am praying for the safety of our servicemembers in the Middle East.\r\n\r\nWe must stand together in support for their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAPPLAUDING THE PASSAGE OF THE FARM BILL AND SECURING MAJOR WINS FOR FARMERS\r\nAs I have met with Iowa farmers in my District, I have heard one thing loud and clear \u2013 Congress must immediately pass a strong, workable Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nI am proud to represent one of the largest agricultural districts in the nation.\r\n\r\nI have worked to give farmers and working families a seat at the table to guide my priorities in the Farm Bill, providing certainty, investment, and the opportunity our agricultural communities deserve.\r\n\r\nThis bill strengthens export markets for our producers, keeps China away from Iowa\u2019s farmland, repeals Prop 12, prioritizes farmer safety, expands rural broadband access, and strengthens agricultural research.\r\n\r\nThis is not just about policy, it is about delivering real results to ensure farmers and rural communities have the tools they need to continue to flourish.\r\n\r\nI look forward to having this legislation move quickly to the House Floor on its way to the President\u2019s desk.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAPPLAUDING FEMA DISASTER RELIEF FUNDING FOR SPENCER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT\r\nI\u2019m pleased to share that FEMA has approved over $3.4 million in disaster relief funding for the Spencer Community School District.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ve been working directly with FEMA and DHS to ensure communities across Iowa\u2019s Fourth District have the resources they need to recover and rebuild after the 2024 floods.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nADVANCING AGRICULTURE AND SCIENTIFIC INNOVATION\r\nI am proud to reintroduce the Quantum in Practice Act alongside Congresswoman Haley Stevens, to ensure quantum molecular simulations are included in the National Quantum Initiative.\r\n\r\nBreakthrough research in quantum computing will allow for our Iowa farmers and small business owners to succeed, by lowering input costs, improving energy storage capabilities, and advancing medicine.\r\n\r\nThis legislation strengthens our agricultural sector, as well as Iowa\u2019s 4th District as a whole.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCONGRATULATING DAVID COOK ON APPOINTMENT AS 17TH PRESIDENT OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY!\r\nCongratulations to David Cook, who will serve as the 17th president of Iowa State University!\r\n\r\nI look forward to all he will accomplish at\u00a0Iowa State\u00a0to advance its unique scientific mission and am excited to welcome him and his family back home to our community.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPresident David Cook\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDr. David Cook, an Ames native and Iowa State alumnus, began his tenure as the 17th president of Iowa State University on March 1, 2026.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH PHARMACY LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN MAIN STREET PHARMACIES\r\nThis week, I had the pleasure of meeting with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.\r\n\r\nWe discussed the critical role local pharmacies play in keeping our Main Streets healthy.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ll keep working to protect the local pharmacies our communities rely on.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIRS MODERNIZATION AND HIGHER TAX RETURNS FOR AMERICANS\r\nUnder President Trump's leadership, the IRS is being modernized to work for Iowans \u2014 not against them.\r\n\r\nIn less than a year, filing has become simpler, faster, and more responsive to taxpayers.\r\n\r\nAmericans are now seeing the benefits of the largest tax cut in history provided by Working Families Tax Cuts in their tax returns.\r\n\r\nI appreciated speaking with IRS CEO Frank Bisignano to hear about this successful tax season.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nADVOCATING FOR THE IMPORTANCE OF LOCAL RADIO WITH IOWA BROADCASTERS\r\nThis week, I met with the Iowa Broadcasters during their trip to Washington.\r\n\r\nWe had a productive conversation about the importance of how radio keeps Iowans informed and entertained through access to trusted news, sports, and music.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING OUR IOWA VETERANS AND SERVICEMEMBERS\r\nThis week, I had the pleasure of meeting with the Iowa Veterans of Foreign Wars.\r\n\r\nWe had a great conversation about how Congress can best support our Iowa veterans and servicemembers.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m always grateful to hear directly from those who have worn the uniform, and I\u2019ll keep working alongside President Trump to deliver results for them.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: IMPORTANT TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR IOWANS IN THE MIDDLE EAST\r\nFor any Iowan currently traveling or living in the Middle East, it is important to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at\u00a0http:\/\/\u00a0step.state.gov.\r\n\r\nThis will ensure the Department of State can provide information on security, travel, and assist the U.S. Embassy in reaching you in case of an emergency.\r\n\r\nAmericans can also reach consular services over the phone by calling +1-202-501-4444 if overseas and +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: IT'S TIME TO PASS A STRONG FARM BILL\r\nHistorically, Congress would pass a Farm Bill every 5 years with bipartisan support.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately, we are now nearing a decade since the last Farm Bill and Iowa farmers need Congress to act now more than ever.\r\n\r\nThe Farm Bill strengthens American agriculture, protects our farmers, and supports rural communities.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: It's Time to Pass a Strong Farm Bill\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHistorically, Congress would pass a Farm Bill every 5 years with bipartisan support. Unfortunately, we are now nearing a decade since the last Farm Bill and Iowa farmers need Congress to act now more than ever.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhich included Farm Bill priority matters most to you?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nResearch\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTrade\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBroadband\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFarmer Safety\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFood Security\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS:\u00a0Which priority resonated most with you at President Trump's State of the Union?\r\nHonoring our Servicemembers\u00a0- 22%\r\nLowering Taxes - 15%\r\nBorder Security - 29%\r\nHealth Care - 12%\r\nEconomy - 22%\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n