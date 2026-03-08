Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill

MOURNING THE LOSS OF IOWAN ARMY RESERVISTS AND FELLOW SOLDIERS

I was honored to join Members in a moment of silence in honor of the six brave servicemembers who lost their lives in Kuwait.

Our state and nation mourn the loss of these brave servicemembers, including Army Reserve Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.

I grieve for them and their families, and I am praying for the safety of our servicemembers in the Middle East.

We must stand together in support for their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.