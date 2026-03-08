×
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor46 minutes agoLast Updated: March 6, 2026
U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra

MOURNING THE LOSS OF IOWAN ARMY RESERVISTS AND FELLOW SOLDIERS

I was honored to join Members in a moment of silence in honor of the six brave servicemembers who lost their lives in Kuwait.

Our state and nation mourn the loss of these brave servicemembers, including Army Reserve Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.

I grieve for them and their families, and I am praying for the safety of our servicemembers in the Middle East.

We must stand together in support for their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

APPLAUDING THE PASSAGE OF THE FARM BILL AND SECURING MAJOR WINS FOR FARMERS

As I have met with Iowa farmers in my District, I have heard one thing loud and clear – Congress must immediately pass a strong, workable Farm Bill.

I am proud to represent one of the largest agricultural districts in the nation.

I have worked to give farmers and working families a seat at the table to guide my priorities in the Farm Bill, providing certainty, investment, and the opportunity our agricultural communities deserve.

This bill strengthens export markets for our producers, keeps China away from Iowa’s farmland, repeals Prop 12, prioritizes farmer safety, expands rural broadband access, and strengthens agricultural research.

This is not just about policy, it is about delivering real results to ensure farmers and rural communities have the tools they need to continue to flourish.

I look forward to having this legislation move quickly to the House Floor on its way to the President’s desk.

APPLAUDING FEMA DISASTER RELIEF FUNDING FOR SPENCER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

I’m pleased to share that FEMA has approved over $3.4 million in disaster relief funding for the Spencer Community School District.

I’ve been working directly with FEMA and DHS to ensure communities across Iowa’s Fourth District have the resources they need to recover and rebuild after the 2024 floods.

ADVANCING AGRICULTURE AND SCIENTIFIC INNOVATION

I am proud to reintroduce the Quantum in Practice Act alongside Congresswoman Haley Stevens, to ensure quantum molecular simulations are included in the National Quantum Initiative.

Breakthrough research in quantum computing will allow for our Iowa farmers and small business owners to succeed, by lowering input costs, improving energy storage capabilities, and advancing medicine.

This legislation strengthens our agricultural sector, as well as Iowa’s 4th District as a whole.

CONGRATULATING DAVID COOK ON APPOINTMENT AS 17TH PRESIDENT OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY!

Congratulations to David Cook, who will serve as the 17th president of Iowa State University!

I look forward to all he will accomplish at Iowa State to advance its unique scientific mission and am excited to welcome him and his family back home to our community.
President David Cook
Dr. David Cook, an Ames native and Iowa State alumnus, began his tenure as the 17th president of Iowa State University on March 1, 2026.
Read More

MEETING WITH PHARMACY LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN MAIN STREET PHARMACIES

This week, I had the pleasure of meeting with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

We discussed the critical role local pharmacies play in keeping our Main Streets healthy.

I’ll keep working to protect the local pharmacies our communities rely on.

IRS MODERNIZATION AND HIGHER TAX RETURNS FOR AMERICANS

Under President Trump’s leadership, the IRS is being modernized to work for Iowans — not against them.

In less than a year, filing has become simpler, faster, and more responsive to taxpayers.

Americans are now seeing the benefits of the largest tax cut in history provided by Working Families Tax Cuts in their tax returns.

I appreciated speaking with IRS CEO Frank Bisignano to hear about this successful tax season.

ADVOCATING FOR THE IMPORTANCE OF LOCAL RADIO WITH IOWA BROADCASTERS

This week, I met with the Iowa Broadcasters during their trip to Washington.

We had a productive conversation about the importance of how radio keeps Iowans informed and entertained through access to trusted news, sports, and music.

SUPPORTING OUR IOWA VETERANS AND SERVICEMEMBERS

This week, I had the pleasure of meeting with the Iowa Veterans of Foreign Wars.

We had a great conversation about how Congress can best support our Iowa veterans and servicemembers.

I’m always grateful to hear directly from those who have worn the uniform, and I’ll keep working alongside President Trump to deliver results for them.

ONE LAST THING: IMPORTANT TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR IOWANS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

For any Iowan currently traveling or living in the Middle East, it is important to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at http:// step.state.gov.

This will ensure the Department of State can provide information on security, travel, and assist the U.S. Embassy in reaching you in case of an emergency.

Americans can also reach consular services over the phone by calling +1-202-501-4444 if overseas and +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S.

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: IT’S TIME TO PASS A STRONG FARM BILL

Historically, Congress would pass a Farm Bill every 5 years with bipartisan support.

Unfortunately, we are now nearing a decade since the last Farm Bill and Iowa farmers need Congress to act now more than ever.

The Farm Bill strengthens American agriculture, protects our farmers, and supports rural communities.

Read more in my weekly column below!
Read More

CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Which included Farm Bill priority matters most to you?
Research
Trade
Broadband
Farmer Safety
Food Security

LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Which priority resonated most with you at President Trump’s State of the Union?

Honoring our Servicemembers – 22%

Lowering Taxes – 15%

Border Security – 29%

Health Care – 12%

Economy – 22%

If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.

Sincerely,

Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

