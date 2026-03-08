Sunday Talk: Ernst Backs President Trump’s Actions to Protect Americans

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst took to the floor of the U. S. Senate and a combat veteran who served in the Global War on Terror, stood firmly with President Trump to ensure neither Iran nor its proxies can claim another American life.

Instead of targeting the president, Ernst urged her colleagues to have the backs of our men and women in uniform and called on Senate Democrats to immediately fund the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize the safety and security of Americans over political games.

As the nation mourns six heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, including those from Des Moines’ 103rd Sustainment Command and young Iowan Sgt. Declan J. Coady of West Des Moines, Ernst emphasized the importance of their noble mission and, as their brothers and sisters continue it to ensure not another American life is taken by Iran, their sacrifice will never be in vain.

