Winnebago Industries to Release 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, plans to issue its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. At 9:00 a.m. CT, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

You are invited to listen to the call via the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, https://www.winnebagoind.com/investors. The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, click on https://winnebagoind.com/event-calendar.