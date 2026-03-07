Spring Break Family Day Returns in Mason Citgy

Mark your calendars for Visit Mason City’s third annual Spring Break Family Day on Wednesday, March 11th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This is a one-day-only FREE event for families to discover or even re-discover the history, art and culture of Mason City.

Participate in a scavenger hunt, have a chance to win great prizes, and maybe even do a little shopping at local businesses who are offering activities and discounts throughout the day!

Participants can pick up a passport at the Mason City Welcome Center (13 North Federal Avenue), any of the four featured locations, or download a printable version online at visitmasoncityiowa.com. Spend quality time with family as you visit one attraction or all four – it is totally up to you!

Families who return their completed passport at the final location will be eligible to win one of several exciting prizes!

Featured Attractions:

 The Music Man Square (308 S Pennsylvania Avenue) 76 trombones led the big parade & you can lead your family down the historic 1912 streetscape replica of the movie – “The Music Man.” Take in the quaint little shops, explore the displays as you learn about Meredith Willson’s life, & have an ice cream treat at the old-fashioned ice cream parlor.

Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop and buy yourself a souvenir, like the “Iowa Stubborn” t-shirt!

 Charles H. MacNider Art Museum (303 2nd Street SE) Such a distinguishing looking building from the outside, venture inside to see displays of art that inspires all ages. Wander from floor to floor admiring different styles of art. See the work of Master Puppeteer – Bil Baird and then stop to put on a puppet show. At “The Imagination Playground,” let some energy loose with creative play. Also going on is the 42nd Annual School Art Exhibition. Maybe you will spot an upcoming student artist that you know.

 The Historic Park Inn (15 West State Street) A beautifully restored architectural landmark, the Historic Park Inn is the last remaining hotel in the world designed by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Step inside and explore this Prairie School masterpiece, where you’ll notice signature design elements like horizontal “ribbon windows,” stunning art glass and thoughtful geometric details throughout. Take a walk along the balcony where an orchestra once played for hotel guests, and see how the carefully restored interiors honor Wright’s original vision. Before you leave, stop by the gift shop for a memorable souvenir—or visit the front desk to plan a future stay in this one-of-a-kind historic hotel.

 Architectural Interpretive Center (520 1st Street NE) Discover the rich architectural heritage of Mason City at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center. Through detailed architectural models and historic photographs, visitors can explore the city’s remarkable design legacy and learn more about the Prairie School movement. The center also highlights the nationally recognized Rock Crest–Rock Glen Historic District, home to the largest collection of Prairie School–style homes in a natural setting. While you’re there, be sure to check out the design of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Stockman House – located right next door, and browse the gift shop for unique architecture-inspired treasures.

Please Note the Following:

 Children 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. (18 years or older)

 One Spring Family Day Passport is allowed per family for prize eligibility.

Get out of the house! Do something different! Spend the afternoon rediscovering why you Love Where You Live and Live Where You Love! Fall in love with Mason City all over again as you set out on a fun little adventure right here in your hometown.