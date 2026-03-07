Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Warmer Weather Forecast

Area Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

The weekly fishing report is broken down by fisheries regions and management districts – Mississippi River, northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest. You can check the activity of your favorite lake, pond, river and stream within each region, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), and simple tips and tricks for targeting those fish.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Most area lakes are ice-free. A few lakes in the northern part of the district are holding on to skim ice. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free.

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free. Some anglers have had luck targeting bluegill and crappie at the fish house in Town Bay.

Black Hawk Pits (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Any remaining ice is unsafe. Reports will be available as we receive them.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

As of March 4, there was open water in the marina. The main lake was still partially ice-covered.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Ice fishing is not recommended. Ice conditions on area lakes are deteriorating fast with the warm weather and rain in the forecast. Use extreme caution and wear appropriate safety gear if you decide to go out. For more information about lakes and rivers in north-central Iowa, please contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness ranges from open water to 10 inches. The access points are deteriorating fast.

Walleye – Slow: Try live bait near submerged vegetation.

Try live bait near submerged vegetation. Yellow Bass – Good: Use a small jig tipped with spikes.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is 10 inches. The access points are deteriorating fast.

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Slow

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is 10 inches. The access points are deteriorating fast.

Bluegill – Slow

Yellow Perch – Slow

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is 10 inches. The access points are deteriorating fast.

Bluegill – Slow

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Most lakes no longer have fishable ice. Many lakes capped back over with ice due to a few cold days, but have started to open back up due to warm weather. Last updated on 03/04/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. Ice fishing is not recommended on most of the lake.

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season. Pumpkinseed – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. A large portion of the lake that had been open last week froze back over, but will likely be back open in the next few days. A few anglers have started to get on the lake via boat. No courtesy docks are in place, making launching a boat more difficult. Porta-potty units are available at Marble Beach and Mini-Wakan boat ramps.

Black Crappie – Fair: With a little movement, anglers were catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics during the ice season.

With a little movement, anglers were catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics during the ice season. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 34.0

34.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. Most of the lake has opened up; there is no good access via boat.

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers were successful on the major bays during the ice season.

Northeast

Decorah Management District

Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324

Decorah area waterbodies still have snow after last week’s 12 inches. Weekend temperatures will be in the 20s for highs to low teens. Anglers continue to report low catch rates on lakes with slightly better catches on open water on rivers and streams. Ice conditions can change fast with dramatic temperature changes. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is about 10 inches; slushy on impoundments and areas with little to no current. Use caution in areas with current. Ice depths change quickly.

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow near submersed woody debris out of current.

Use a jig tipped with a minnow near submersed woody debris out of current. Bluegill – Fair: Use a jig tipped with waxworms or red or white spikes.

Use a jig tipped with waxworms or red or white spikes. Northern Pike – Fair: Anglers are having success finding Northern Pike on tip-ups baited with a shiner in the backwaters.

Anglers are having success finding Northern Pike on tip-ups baited with a shiner in the backwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in off-channel areas or backwaters near structure. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom.

Find smallies in off-channel areas or backwaters near structure. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Use a live minnow under a bobber about a foot off the bottom in a backwater or off channel area.

Lake Hendricks (Howard)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is about 10 inches with slush on top. Use caution around the open area near the aerator.

Black Crappie – Slow: The bites are light; find fish near submersed humps or structure.

The bites are light; find fish near submersed humps or structure. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill near brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with waxworms.

Lake Meyer (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is around 10-12 inches. Anglers are out fishing every day. Use caution on the ice; conditions can change frequently.

Black Crappie – Slow: Lots of looks but no takers. Try fishing in deeper water near brush piles.

Lots of looks but no takers. Try fishing in deeper water near brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are finding gills in 15-20 feet of water. Use a different presentation with the mid-winter slow down.

Mitchell County Trout Streams (Mitchell)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Winter trout fishing is a fun activity; be prepared to walk through snow to find open water. Some accesses may be icy.

Brown Trout – Good: Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. For hungry browns, use larger flies like streamers or crankbaits that imitate smaller fish.

Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. For hungry browns, use larger flies like streamers or crankbaits that imitate smaller fish. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover trout to keep anglers busy through the winter, even with the close of the catchable trout stocking season. User spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Turkey River (above Clermont) (Fayette)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Vernon Springs impoundment near Cresco is iced over; use caution when going out on the ice. Ice depths change fast in areas with currents. The river below the impoundment is open. Anglers may find fish in these areas.

Bluegill – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a plastic or waxworm.

Use a jig tipped with a plastic or waxworm. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig or crankbait fished near bottom.

Use a jig or crankbait fished near bottom. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper holes or near areas with structure.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Impoundments and areas with little to no current are iced over. Lidtke Mill parking lot is plowed. Use care when accessing areas with current. Ice depths closer to open water will vary greatly.

Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve.

Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a minnow.

Volga Lake (Fayette)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice thickness is about 10 inches. Ice looked dark before the recent snow. Check ice depths often. Open water near the boat ramp. Anglers should access ice in a different location.

Black Crappie – Slow: Find fish near steeper drop-offs or around brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a minnow.

Find fish near steeper drop-offs or around brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill near brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike.

Winneshiek County Trout Streams (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The majority of trout streams are open. After a foot of snow, accessing a favorite stream may be difficult. It’s the perfect time to scout new areas. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner.

Brook Trout – Slow: Brookies like skinny water with lots of aquatic vegetation to hide in. Try fishing the edges of the weed beds and around rocks. Move bait or fly in front of the fish.

Brookies like skinny water with lots of aquatic vegetation to hide in. Try fishing the edges of the weed beds and around rocks. Move bait or fly in front of the fish. Brown Trout – Good: Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. Catch a hungry brownie with larger flies like streamers that imitate smaller fish.

Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. Catch a hungry brownie with larger flies like streamers that imitate smaller fish. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Manchester Management District

Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276

Most interior boat ramps are accessible. Anglers are catching northern pike, walleye and smallmouth bass. Trout streams in Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties are mostly in excellent condition. Ice fishing season is officially over. Contact your local area bait and tackle shops for the most up-to-date reports. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Water Temperature (°F): 30.0

30.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most boat ramps in both Black Hawk and Bremer counties are accessible with the recent onset of warmer weather. Anglers are catching walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River.

Northern Pike – Good: Use both artificial and live baits this time of year. Try fishing a live chub or shiner under a slip bobber. Artificial lures like spoons or crankbaits work well.

Use both artificial and live baits this time of year. Try fishing a live chub or shiner under a slip bobber. Artificial lures like spoons or crankbaits work well. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are using leadhead jigs and plastics tipped with or without a live minnow. Try fishing near the deeper holes or runs below riffle areas.

Anglers are using leadhead jigs and plastics tipped with or without a live minnow. Try fishing near the deeper holes or runs below riffle areas. Walleye – Good: Anglers are using leadhead jigs, hair jigs and plastics tipped with or without a live minnow. Try fishing near the deeper holes this time of year; walleye are still in the overwintering mode.

Delaware County Trout Streams (Delaware)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Most trout streams remain in excellent condition in Delaware County. There has been some fishing activity on Spring Branch Creek above and below the Manchester Fish Hatchery.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies.

Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies.

Dubuque County Trout Streams (Dubuque)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams remain in excellent condition in Dubuque County. Swiss Valley Park is a favorite trout stream for many anglers; it offers both rainbow trout and brown trout opportunities.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies.

Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies.

Jackson County Trout Streams (Jackson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

More seasonable temperatures for this time of year are in the extended forecast. Big Mill Creek just outside of Bellevue is a very popular place amongst anglers for both rainbow and brown trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies.

Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. On warmer days, try matching the insect hatch with dry flies.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello) (Delaware)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 30.0

30.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The Maquoketa River is in excellent condition and should provide good opportunities to catch walleye.

Northern Pike – Good: Use both artificial and live baits this time of year. Try fishing a live chub or shiner under a slip bobber. Artificial lures like spoons or crankbaits work well.

Use both artificial and live baits this time of year. Try fishing a live chub or shiner under a slip bobber. Artificial lures like spoons or crankbaits work well. Walleye – Fair: Use leadhead jigs, hair jigs and plastics tipped with or without a live minnow. Try fishing near the deeper holes this time of year; walleye are still in the overwintering mode.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock) (Butler)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 30.0

30.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most boat ramps on the Shell Rock River should be accessible with the recent onset of warmer weather. The river is in excellent condition and should provide good opportunities to catch walleye.

Walleye – Good: Use leadhead jigs, hair jigs and plastics tipped with or without a live minnow. Try fishing near the deeper holes this time of year; walleye are still in the overwintering mode.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills) (Buchanan)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 30.0

30.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most boat ramps on the Wapsipinicon River should be accessible with the recent onset of warmer weather. The river is in excellent condition and should provide good opportunities to catch walleye.

Walleye – Good: Use leadhead jigs, hair jigs and plastics tipped with or without a live minnow. Try fishing near the deeper holes this time of year; walleye are still in the overwintering mode.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Mississippi River backwater ice is deteriorating across the district, especially along the water’s edge. The ice fishing season is winding down; use caution. Some boat ramps still have ice issues; most have opened up completely. Call your local bait shops or Iowa DNR fisheries office for the latest information on river conditions. The Mississippi River paddlefish snagging season opens up this Sunday, March 1st and closes on April 15th. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 6.1 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and is forecast to remain steady. Use extreme caution while ice fishing; there is weak ice or open water along the edges of most backwaters. The ice fishing season is winding down. Hawthorne boat ramp is currently ice-free; the Schmitt Harbor ramp is still iced in. Call your local bait shops for the latest information.

Black Crappie – Slow: Ice is deteriorating along the edges. The ice fishing season is winding down; use caution.

Ice is deteriorating along the edges. The ice fishing season is winding down; use caution. Bluegill – Fair: Late season ice anglers have reported some decent catches in areas that are still accessible; use caution.

Late season ice anglers have reported some decent catches in areas that are still accessible; use caution. Sauger – Fair: Fishing pressure has been light; decent catches have been reported by those who have ventured out.

Fishing pressure has been light; decent catches have been reported by those who have ventured out. Walleye – Fair: Fishing pressure has been light; decent catches have been reported by those who have ventured out. Anglers are having better luck in deeper water using smaller shiners.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 6.4 feet at the Bellevue tailwater. The paddlefish snagging season opens this Sunday, March 1st. Expect the City ramp and tailwater to be crowded in the coming days. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure: The ice fishing season is winding down; use extreme caution.

The ice fishing season is winding down; use extreme caution. Sauger – Fair: The City ramp in Bellevue is wide open. Angling pressure has been fairly light; fish are being caught. Call your local bait shops or DNR Fisheries station for the latest information.

The City ramp in Bellevue is wide open. Angling pressure has been fairly light; fish are being caught. Call your local bait shops or DNR Fisheries station for the latest information. Walleye – Fair: The City ramp in Bellevue is wide open. Angling pressure has been fairly light; fish are being caught. Expect the tailwaters to be very crowded in the coming days with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season this Sunday, March 1.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Water level is around 5.5 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and is forecast to remain steady. Expect ice flows in the tailwaters. Ice conditions have deteriorated in many areas. The paddlefish snagging season opens this Sunday, March 1st. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Sauger – Fair: Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information.

Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information. Walleye – Fair: Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information.

Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information. White Crappie – Status Unsure

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 34.0

34.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 4.8 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and will remain fairly steady. Boat ramps are open. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Sauger – Fair

Walleye – Fair

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Mississippi River Pools 16-19: Boat ramps are opening up to access the tailwaters with the warm weather. River stages are falling. Main channel water temperature is around 34-36 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Unsafe ice conditions. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 35.0

35.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 5.65 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Tailwater stage has fallen close to a foot since last week. The Marquette St. boat ramp is open. Unsafe ice conditions.

Sauger – Slow: Sauger fishing below Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Sauger fishing below Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 36.0

36.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.30 feet at Lock and Dam 16. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay steady over the weekend. The boat ramps in Muscatine are open. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger. Unsafe ice conditions.

Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the dam has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 36.0

36.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage has fallen to 4.84 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. The Toolsboro landing is open; the tailwaters are accessible. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been hit-or-miss. Unsafe ice conditions.

Paddlefish – Slow: Paddlefish fishing below Lock and Dam 17 is being reported as slow.

Paddlefish fishing below Lock and Dam 17 is being reported as slow. Sauger – Fair: Tailwater fishing is being reported as hit-or-miss. Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Tailwater fishing is being reported as hit-or-miss. Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing below the dam is being reported as hit-or-miss. Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 37.0

37.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage has fallen to 2.40 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. We have not received any walleye and sauger fishing reports for this pool. The Tama Beach boat ramp is being reported as open. Unsafe ice conditions.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Although late ice fishing can be a good bite, anglers are urged to use extreme caution. Ice conditions are poor with pockets of open water. Ice is unsafe on areas with current. Main channel ice flows have cleared with most boat ramps now open. The bite has been intermittent; anglers are catching walleye and sauger below the Lock and Dams. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

River level is 8.0 feet at Lansing and is falling slightly. Many anglers are still out ice fishing on Shore Slough with success. We are transitioning into open water fishing with the main channel open. Village Creek ramp at Lansing is still iced-in.

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappie on Shore Slough with tear drop jigs through the ice.

Anglers are catching crappie on Shore Slough with tear drop jigs through the ice. Bluegill – Good: Shore Slough: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Shore Slough: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Largemouth Bass – Fair

Northern Pike – Slow

Yellow Perch – Fair: Try fishing the edge of the weed lines; live bait works best.

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 13.4 feet at Lynxville and expected to fall over the next week. Ice on the shorelines and areas with current is melting with rising air temperature. Some open water along shorelines will make ice fishing unsafe. Johnson Slough at Sny Magill is unsafe to cross. Ice has gone out of the ramp at Lynxville.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Bluegill – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Northern Pike – Slow: Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up.

Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up. Sauger – Status Unsure: The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week.

The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week. Walleye – Status Unsure: The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week.

The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week. Yellow Perch – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with spikes along the weed edges.

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater is stable near 5.6 feet at Guttenberg. Ice has become unsafe on most backwaters with shorelines breaking up and water over the ice. Guttenberg boat ramps are ice free this week with some boats fishing the tailwaters at the Lock and Dam.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Bluegill – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Largemouth Bass – Status Unsure: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Northern Pike – Slow: Comment: Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up.

Comment: Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up. Sauger – Status Unsure: The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg.

The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg. Walleye – Status Unsure: The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg.

The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg. Yellow Perch – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Southeast

Lake Darling Management District

Contact Person: Vance Polton – 319-694-2430

For more information on these lakes and ponds, call the Lake Darling Fisheries at 319-694-2430. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Big Hollow Lake (Des Moines)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake Belva Deer (Keokuk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake has been ice-free the last few days. You might see a little skim ice around the boat ramps early in the morning.

Lake Darling (Washington)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake has been staying ice-free the last few days. Don’t expect ice to reform with the warm weather forecast. Boat docks won’t be in for a while.

Lake Geode (Henry)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free. Use caution at the ramps if it’s below freezing in the morning.

Macbride Management District

Contact Person: D. J. Vogeler or Chris Mack – 319-624-3615

Most area lakes and ponds are open or partially iced up. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow) (Cedar)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Sauger – Slow

Walleye – Fair

Coralville Reservoir (Johnson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Areas of open water with large sheets of ice still moving around.

Channel Catfish – Slow: Anglers are catching a few fish in wind-blown shorelines with warmer water using gizzard shad.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.) (Iowa)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

No fishing activity was reported this week.

Iowa River (Coralville Lake to River Junction) (Johnson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake Macbride (Johnson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

The south arm of lake is mostly open; the north arm remains mostly frozen with pockets of open water.

Walleye – Slow: Try fishing in rock areas at sunset.

Try fishing in rock areas at sunset. White Crappie – Slow: Find fish hugging the bottom near stumps and brush piles.

Find fish hugging the bottom near stumps and brush piles. \Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow

Pleasant Creek Lake (Linn)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Mostly iced up with pockets of open water.

Union Grove Lake (Tama)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The lake is covered mostly with ice with open water pockets.

Rathbun Management District

Contact Person: Rathbun Fish Hatchery personnel – 641-647-2406

Most lakes are completely open water. There could be some ice chunks in some of the coves. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Hawthorn Lake (Mahaska)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Ice conditions have deteriorated with the warm temperatures.

Lake Keomah (Mahaska)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Closed

Lake Keomah is drained for a lake restoration project. Please stay out of the lakebed.

Lake Miami (Monroe)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free. Target channel catfish on wind-blown shorelines.

Lake Sugema (Van Buren)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Open water conditions exist. Channel catfish are usually the first fish to start biting in the spring.

Lake Wapello (Davis)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The lake is primarily open water. Channel catfish are usually the first fish to catch in the spring.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond) (Wapello)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout will be stocked on Saturday, March 21. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir (Appanoose)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is mostly ice-free with some floating chunks in some of the coves. Lake level is 904.17 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels; clean, drain and dry your boat before going to another water body.

Southwest

Boone Management District

Contact Person: Andy Otting – 515-204-5885

As of March 4, large lakes like Saylorville Reservoir and Big Creek Lake still have partial ice cover. Ponds and smaller lakes are mostly ice-free. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Story)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Not applicable Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

As of March 4, the upper portion of Big Creek Lake was open water. The lower half of the lake was still ice covered.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock) (Marion)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Not applicable Walleye – Fair: Anglers are finding a fair to good walleye bite below the dams and deep, slow pools with rip-rap and cobble bottom. Cast 1/8 to 1/2 ounce jigs tipped with paddle tail swim baits, twister tails or minnows.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake) (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The Des Moines River has opened up above Saylorville through Boone County.

Walleye – Slow: Anglers are starting to fish for and catch occasional Walleye in deep, slow pools with rip-rap and cobble bottom. Cast 1/8 to 1/2 ounce jigs tipped with paddle tail swim baits, twister tails or minnows.

Lake Petocka (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Not applicable Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout will be stocked in Terra Lake on Monday, March 16 at noon. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Good: After the trout are stocked on March 16, cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats.

Triumph Park East (Dallas)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Not applicable Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats.

Triumph Park West (Dallas)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Cold Springs Management District

Contact Person: Mark Boucher or John Lorenzen – 712-769-2587

Lakes in the southwest district are ice-free. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond) (Pottawattamie)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

There are plenty of trout left to catch at Big Lake due to poor ice conditions soon after the winter stocking. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Throw small spinners or waxworms under a bobber.

Greenfield Lake (Adair)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Greenfield is a good destination for ice-out channel catfish.

Channel Catfish – Status Unsure: Use shad sides on the windy shoreline to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Lake Anita (Cass)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegills and crappies will move into the pontoon arm of the lake when water temperatures warm. Try floating small jigs 2 feet under a bobber.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Mt. Ayr Management District

Contact Person: Andy Jansen – 641-464-3108

Mount Ayr district lakes are ice-free as of March 4. Water temperature is in the low 40s. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Little River Watershed Lake (Decatur)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main and bait shop ramps.

Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching a few Walleye near the dam on crankbaits.

Three Mile Lake (Union)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Lake level is about 9 feet below normal pool as of March 4.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake (Union)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main ramp.