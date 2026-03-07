North Iowa Outdoors: Campground Hosting Opportunity in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hiring a Campground Hostfor the 2026 camping season at Thorpe Park (5 miles west of Forest City). During the summer, the host will be responsible for some minor campground work, as well as some basic cabin maintenance. In return, they will receive free camping for the summer, in addition to a monthly stipend. The host will need to supply their own camper.

Anyone interested in applying to be the Thorpe Park Campground Host for 2026 should contact WCCB Director Chris Barber at 641-567-3390 for more information.