‘Money Smart’ Statewide Virtual Series Begins March 24

As spring approaches, many people find themselves facing extra expenses or lingering debt. However, research shows that “Money Smart,” a financial education workshop, delivers proven steps on how to take charge of your financial future. Beginning March 24, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Money Smart: Prioritizing Bills, Credit and Debt,” a no-fee, three-part virtual series providing practical tools to help you regain control, reduce stress and set yourself up for success.

ISU Extension and Outreach will host the virtual series on Tuesdays, March 24, March 31 and April 7, from noon to 1 p.m. and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Iowans may participate in either the noon series or the evening series and online pre-registration is required by March 13.

“This virtual series provides tools to help manage money effectively, make better financial decisions and live according to your priorities,” said Barb Wollan, a health and human sciences educator. “If you’re ready to start fresh and feel confident about your money decisions, this program is designed for you.”

Participants will improve their financial wellbeing by developing an emergency spending plan, creating a prioritized bill paying strategy based on future consequences, developing skills to improve their own credit and learning strategies to manage debt.

The topics – prioritizing bills, protecting credit and managing debt – are presented in one-hour, online Zoom sessions.

Individuals may choose to register for either the noon series or the 5:30 p.m. series, as they will cover the same content. Health and human sciences educators with ISU Extension and Outreach will lead the program. Participants will learn research-based strategies to decide which bills and monthly expenses to pay first, how to protect their credit history, and how to manage debt even when money is short.

Sessions are offered at no cost to participants but pre-registration is required online by March 13. After registering, participants will receive an email confirmation with the Zoom link and class information.