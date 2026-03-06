Women of Americana Coming to NIACC

Women of Americana is heartfelt celebration of early folk, country, gospel, and Western swing music. This isn’t just a concert—it’s an exuberant exploration of this singular American genre that planted the roots of American music. Featuring vocalists and instrumentalists Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh, the show includes songs made famous by iconic artists like Brandi Carlile, Emmy Lou Harris, Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton and more. Titles like “Blowin’ In The Wind” (Joan Baez), “Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt), “Car Wheels On A Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams), “Can The Circle Be Unbroken” (The Carter Family), and more. Accompanying video projections make this concert a multi-media event, coinciding with the upcoming Semi-quincentennial (250th anniversary of the United States’ founding). Women of Americana will entertain and inspire audiences at a historic moment in our nation’s history.

Songwriter, singer, slide guitar and clawhammer banjo player Cristina Vane has an extensive touring history and has provided direct support for Molly Tuttle, Bob Weir, Wynonna Judd, Sam Bush, and Willi Carlisle just to name a few.

Cristina states, “Americana music has touched my soul deeply, and to be a part of a project that honors the tradition and influence of formidable women in the genre like Bonnie Raitt and Sister Rosetta Tharpe is a total blessing.” Cristina continues, “As a songwriter myself, I am also excited to celebrate the legacy of people like John Prine and Lucinda Williams, who have written some of the best songs out there.”

Brennen Leigh, an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player and singer whose to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status, says, “Women have been a consistent thread running through Americana Music from its very start, from the original Carter Family (Maybelle Carter invented the style all modern guitar playing is based on) to folks like Lucinda Williams, who elevated rural American songwriting to a new level of literature.” Brennen concludes, “These artists have inspired me my entire life, and I’m thrilled to embark on this journey, sharing my personal insights and experience, taken from a lifetime of touring, writing and studying our diverse and expansive genre.”