Harvey Schaefer

Harvey W. Schaefer, age 91, of Forest City, IA, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

A memorial visitation for Harvey will take place from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City, IA.

Harvey William Schaefer was born on January 24, 1935, to parents Emery and Caroline (Smid) Schaefer in Klemme, IA. He grew up in Klemme until the 8th grade, when the family purchased a home on the Winnebago River near Forest City. Harvey graduated from Forest City High School in 1952.

On November 24, 1956, Harvey was united in marriage to Iola “Ole” (Buffington) at the Crystal Lake United Methodist Church. To this union, four children were born: Brian, Scott, Jill, and Tara. The family stayed in Forest City to raise their family and have been community members ever since.

Harvey worked in the automotive sales industry for many years in the area. When he wasn’t working, you would most likely find Harvey doing something outdoors. He enjoyed taking his family camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. When it got too cold, he and Ole would pack up and head south – they wintered in South Padre Island, TX for nearly 20 years. In their early years, Harvey and Ole loved going ballroom dancing together.

Harvey was a tinkerer. If anyone needed something fixed, they would bring it to Harvey to look it over. Harvey also had a unique ability to tell stories, something the family will certainly miss hearing. Kind, gentle, loving, and helpful were just a few of many words that can describe Harvey. Above all, “Dad” and “Grandpa” were his two proudest titles. He cherished every moment spent with his family.

He is preceded in death by both parents; father and mother in-law, Orville and Gertie Buffington; a daughter, Tara Brunsvold; brothers, Don, Elwyn, and Roger Schaefer; as well as many in-laws and extended relatives.

Harvey leaves behind the love of his life for 69 years, Iola “Ole” Schaefer; children, Brian (Mindy) Schaefer, Scott (Karla) Schaefer, and Jill (Lynn) Krull; son-in-law, Bentley Brunsvold; grandchildren, Nicholas (Lisa) Anderson, Kelsey (Dan) Asada, Garrett (Stephanie) Schaefer, and Cody (Lexi) Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Taydem, Jayce, and Ellyson Jo Schaefer; as well as many in-laws, extended relatives, and numerous friends.