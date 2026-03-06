Garner Approves Golf Course Funding

The Garner City Council has moved forward with a transfer of $10,000 to the Golf Course Foundation. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained.

The money comes from an operating fund to cover payable expenses according to Schmidt.

Preparations on the site have already begun and now there is a new flare to the course according to Schmidt.

Schmidt explained that the Garner Golf Course will be open for special events and gatherings. The offerings at the clubhouse will be an extension of an already popular fare.

The course is expected to be in full operation this spring.