AudioLocal NewsMedia
Forest City Council is Making Changes to its Park Board
The Forest City Council is moving forward with a change in how the Board of Park Commissioners is arrived at. The council approved a resolution that set a public hearing and stated the city council’s intent to dissolve the board of park commissioners.
Councilman Tony Mikes explained the process going forward.
The change will not happen immediately according to Mikes as there are still some procedures to follow.
The council saw an opportunity to make a change considering that it is a board member short of a full membership according to Mikes.
The city continues to take public input on the matter.