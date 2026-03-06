Forest City Council is Making Changes to its Park Board

The Forest City Council is moving forward with a change in how the Board of Park Commissioners is arrived at. The council approved a resolution that set a public hearing and stated the city council’s intent to dissolve the board of park commissioners.

Councilman Tony Mikes explained the process going forward. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/03/FCPark-1.wav

The change will not happen immediately according to Mikes as there are still some procedures to follow.

The council saw an opportunity to make a change considering that it is a board member short of a full membership according to Mikes.

The city continues to take public input on the matter.