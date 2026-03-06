⚡Severe Storms Possible Across Iowa Late Today and Tonight⚡

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across Iowa later today, bringing the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Forecasters say scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur during the morning hours, but the greatest threat for severe weather will arrive late this afternoon and continue into the evening. The most likely timeframe for severe storms is between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., though storms could begin entering parts of the state as early as 4 p.m.

A line of storms is expected to move east to northeast across Iowa at around 50 mph, with storms gradually exiting the state around midnight. Some storms could linger into the early morning hours in southeastern Iowa.

Primary threats: wind and hail

The National Weather Service says damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary hazards with today’s storms. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph across much of the state, and some areas may see gusts as high as 75 mph.

Large hail is also a concern, with storms capable of producing hail larger than one inch in diameter, roughly the size of a quarter. In the most intense storms, hail could reach around two inches in diameter, or about the size of a golf ball.

Tornadoes also possible

In addition to wind and hail, forecasters say a few tornadoes could develop, particularly across central and southern Iowa during the late afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may have the potential to produce tornadoes up to EF-2 strength.

Parts of southwestern Iowa are under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms are possible.

Weather impacts could vary across the state

While much of Iowa will see some risk of severe weather, the highest threat is expected across southern and central portions of the state.

In addition to severe storms, heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, particularly in urban or low-lying areas.

Possible wintry mix overnight in northwest Iowa

After storms move through, northwestern Iowa may see rain transition to a wintry mix or freezing rain late tonight into early Saturday, potentially creating slick travel conditions.

Staying prepared

Officials urge residents to stay weather aware throughout the day and ensure they have multiple ways to receive warnings, such as NOAA Weather Radio, mobile weather apps, and wireless emergency alerts on smartphones.

Residents are also encouraged to identify a sturdy indoor shelter location in advance in case severe weather warnings are issued.

The National Weather Service plans to provide another update on the developing situation later today.