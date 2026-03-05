Two Rounds of Severe Weather Possible in Iowa Late Tonight and Friday

DES MOINES — Forecasters are warning that Iowa could see its first severe weather event of the year, with two rounds of storms expected late Thursday night through Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the first round of storms is expected to develop late Thursday night and continue into early Friday morning, mainly between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The primary threat during the overnight period is large hail, with some storms capable of producing hail up to about half-dollar size, or roughly 1.25 inches in diameter. Isolated wind gusts near 60 miles per hour may also be possible, mainly across southwest Iowa. Forecasters say the tornado risk overnight appears low, but not completely zero.

A second round of storms is expected Friday afternoon into Friday evening, roughly between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. This round could bring more widespread severe weather, especially across southern, central, and eastern Iowa.

The main threats Friday include damaging winds and large hail, though a few tornadoes are also possible.

Meteorologists say some storms Friday evening could produce wind gusts between 60 and 75 miles per hour, along with hail the size of quarters or larger, with isolated storms capable of producing golf ball–sized hail around two inches in diameter. Any tornado development would most likely occur in central and southern parts of the state.

In addition to the severe weather risk, parts of northern and northwestern Iowa could see rain transition to freezing rain or a wintry mix late Friday night into early Saturday, which could lead to slick travel conditions.

Officials encourage residents to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings, including NOAA Weather Radio, weather apps with push notifications, wireless emergency alerts, or local TV and radio updates.

Forecasters say they will continue to monitor the developing system and provide updates as conditions evolve.