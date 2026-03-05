Two Killed, Two Injured in Hancock County Crash on Highway 18

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Hancock County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at about 4:37 a.m. on Highway 18, approximately one-quarter mile east of Oak Avenue.

Authorities say a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven westbound by 46-year-old Angel Ruiz-Tamayo of Clarion lost control on the icy roadway and struck a 2013 Kia Sorento broadside. The Kia was driven by 51-year-old Jason Foell of Britt.

Ruiz-Tamayo died in the crash, along with a rear-seat passenger in the Silverado, 40-year-old Constantino Cruz Barradas of Goodell.

Garner Ambulance transported a front-seat passenger in the Silverado, 41-year-old Tomas San Juan Ruiz of Belmond, to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with injuries.

Foell was also taken by Garner Ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.