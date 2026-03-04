Winnebago County Food Banks Receive Pork Donation

The Winnebago County Food Banks received a grant this week from the Iowa Pork Producers Association called “Pork in the Pantry.” Local pork producer Riley Lewis instigated the opportunity for the county food banks.

Lewis then got all the details involved with the program. He then went to the Forest City Hy-Vee Meat Department to begin the process.

The program is available to all of the counties in Iowa and Lewis believes 50 of the 99 counties participated last year.

The Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City made sure all food banks in the county got their share of the pork according to Lewis.

Lewis stated that the four county food banks benefitted greatly from the multiple pork donations.

Lewis and representatives from each food bank met at the Forest City Hy-Vee to pick up the pork from the meat department.

There are requirements for those who qualify for the food bank assistance. Contact your local food bank for more information.