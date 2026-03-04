River City Rodeo Coming to Forest City

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center announced the Saturday night concert entertainment during Puckerbrush Days July 18th. The Forest City Chamber Hosts River City Rodeo at the Forest City Courthouse Square.

River City Rodeo is an Iowa based cover band. Performing country based music, the band quickly became known for their ability to enhance any party and bring community together.

The Forest City Chamber, directed by Megan Dewhurst and assisted by Olivia Martin- King, holds several events in Forest City per year.