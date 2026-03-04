NIACC to Offer High School Equivalency (HSE) Classes Beginning in March

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will offer a new session of High School Equivalency (HSE) classes beginning in March at multiple locations across North Iowa.

Orientation and intake for the March session will begin March 16. Students must complete orientation and required testing prior to starting classes.

HSE classes prepare students to earn their High School Equivalency diploma by building skills in math, reading, writing, science, and social studies. Adults who did not complete high school and are seeking to earn their equivalency credential are encouraged to enroll.

HSE classes are offered at the following locations:

Mason City – McAllister Hall 211A, Monday & Wednesday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Charles City – NIACC Career Center, Tuesday & Wednesday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Forest City – John V. Hanson Career Center, Monday & Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m.

Hampton – Center One, Tuesday & Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m.