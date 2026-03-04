NIACC Offering ESL Classes in Mason City, Charles City, and Forest City

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will offer English as a Second Language (ESL) classes

beginning in March 2026 at locations in Mason City, Charles City, and Forest City.

The free classes are designed for adults age 18 and older whose first language is not English. Students

will work to improve their reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills in a supportive learning

environment. In addition to language development, participants will learn about U.S. culture, government, and the responsibilities and benefits of citizenship.

Classes will be offered at the following locations:

 Mason City: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m., NIACC, McAllister Hall Room 2206I,

500 College Drive.

 Charles City: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., NIACC Career Center, 203

Brantingham Street, beginning March 17 and continuing through June 3. The session will begin

with orientation and student intake.

 Forest City: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m., John V. Hanson Career Center, 124

Nerem Drive, beginning in March.

NIACC’s ESL program helps students build the skills needed to transition into high school equivalency

completion, college education, workforce training, and employment or career advancement.

Those interested in enrolling should complete the online interest form at:

www.niacc.edu/business-and-workforce-solutions/adult-literacy/ael-request-information/

For more information about NIACC’s English as a Second Language program, visit:

www.niacc.edu/business-and-workforce-solutions/adult-literacy/english-second-language-esl/

Questions may be directed to the NIACC Adult Education Program at 641-422-4278 or [email protected].