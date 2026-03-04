Miriam Rogness

Miriam Rose Rogness, age 95, of Forest City, IA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at the Manly Specialty Care Nursing Home.

A visitation for Miriam will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City, IA.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, IA, with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. A time for visitation will also begin at 9:30 that morning. If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Immanuel Lutheran Church YouTube page at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/@immanuelfamily3825

Private family inurnment will occur at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, IA.